Watch: Steelers ILB Devin Bush Shows Off Rehabbed Knee On Basketball Court

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush had most of his 2020 season wiped out by a knee injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Bush has long since had surgery to repair the ACL he tore in his left knee and his rehab process seems to have gone well. On Sunday, Bush posted a video of him playing a little bit of basketball and he looks no worse for wear.
Easter Sunday marks 24 weeks exactly since Bush originally suffered his left knee injury and that’s nearly half a year. The Steelers are roughly 14 or 15 weeks out from reporting to training camp this summer and that’s a lot more time for Bush to get his knee strengthened even more.
It will be interesting to see how much Bush is able to do during offseason OTA practices, assuming the Steelers are even allowed to conduct any. At worst, Bush should be able to practice fully when the Steelers begin training camp later this summer.
Devin Bush on IG playing some basketball. Looks like his knee is doing great. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/KWjtOcn7nW
