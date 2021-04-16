Third Weekend In April 2021: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and here is hoping your weekend is off to a great start!

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made for a busy couple of days, re-signing QB Josh Dobbs and ILB Vince Williams. We’ll see if they add anyone else before the draft, which is less than two weeks from now. We’re finishing up draft content with our final player profiles, draft studies, and will have final mock drafts dropping soon.

Soon enough, we can put all the speculation to bed and talk about exactly who the team has drafted.

1- Who do you believe will be the Steelers’ starting inside linebacker come Week 1? Robert Spillane, Vince Williams, or a rookie?

2 – After signing Josh Dobbs, what percentage chance would you put the Steelers at drafting a QB?

3 – Vince Williams reportedly will consider retiring after this season and getting into coaching. What other player on this roster do you think would make a great coach?

4 – Ben Roethlisberger was sacked 13 times in 15 games last season. Over/under being sacked 16 times in 2021?

5 – What is the earliest round you could see the Steelers drafting an outside linebacker?

Recap of Second 2021 April Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot forwarded the following player rankings to Kevin Colbert so he can make any necessary adjustments to Pittsburgh’s draft board. Respondents ranked the following players from most to least likely to be the Steelers first round pick in 2021:

Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Travis Etienne/RB Clemson

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah/LB Notre Dame

Asante Samuel Jr./CB Florida State

Azeez Olujari/EDGE Georgia

Landon Dickerson/C Alabama

Alex Leatherwood/OL Alabama

Baron Browning/ILB Ohio State

Question 2: With less than two weeks to the draft, over 75% of respondents favored the Steelers selecting a running back in the first round. And this was before the news that James Conner signed with the Cardinals.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents do NOT support the NFL moving to a 17-regular season by a two to one margin. Almost exact results as last week. From time-to-time Steelers Depot uses a process called “inter-item reliability” to validate that responses follow a consistent pattern outside other variables being introduced.

Question 4: Over 75% of respondents believe the Steelers will not draft a quarterback after the second round in the 2021 draft. The responses received before the Steelers re-signed Josh Dobbs.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents overwhelmingly would be fine with the Steelers not drafting a tight end in 2021. Several hope that Jesse James returns to the fold. The only other position mentioned was cornerback. Respondents hold running back and tackle positions too thin to ignore in the draft.