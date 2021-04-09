Second Weekend Of April 2021: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and here is hoping your weekend is off to a great start.

Well, the pro day circuit has now come to an end and that means we are right at around three weeks away from knowing what the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 draft class will look like. It should be a fun final three weeks of waiting time and we have plenty more pre-draft content on the way for yinz in the form of articles and player profiles.

I really look forward to digging much deeper into the tape of several players I think have a shot at being Steelers. This is usually when I get my best tape study done after pro days have finished.

As usual, we have five questions for yinz on this Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses. Please take time to answer each one in the comment section below.

Have a great rest of the weekend and please stay safe.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1- Rank the eight players below from most-likely to least-likely they will be the Steelers first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alex Leatherwood/OT-OG Alabama

Asante Samuel Jr./CB Florida State

Azeez Oljuari/EDGE Georgia

Baron Browning/ILB Ohio State

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah/LB Notre Dame

Landon Dickerson/C Alabama

Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Travis Etienne/RB Clemson

2 – At this stage of the pre-draft process, are you for or against the Steelers selecting a running back in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft?

3 – Yes or no: Do you like the NFL moving to a 17-game regular season schedule with one less preseason game?

4 – Will the Steelers draft a quarterback AFTER the second-round this year?

5 – Of the four positions below, which one would you be fine with the Steelers not drafting in 2021?

a) running back

b) tackle

c) cornerback

d) tight end

Recap of Second 2021 Free Agency Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers did not sign safety Karl Joseph who is visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders this week. On a scale of 1-10, respondents concern about the Steelers depth at safety ranged from four to 10. The median response of six shows a concern but not panic among our stoic readership. Gaps in other position groups may be demanding more attention.

Question 2: The Steelers releasing Steve Nelson was the Steelers worst move (so far) in Depot respondent’s opinions. A few respondents answered with the all-time worst Steelers personnel move going all the way back to 1955 when the Steelers cut Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas without even letting him throw a pass in a preseason game.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents do NOT support the NFL moving to a 17-regular season by a two to one margin.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents named seven different players they want to know where the Steelers rank a draft prospect if they limited to just one. Quarterback garnered the most interest with Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond, Trevor Lawrence, and Mac Jones all mentioned. Running backs Najee Harris and Javonte Williams along with center Landon Dickerson balancing out the list.

Question 5: Steelers Depot contributors have profiled close to 190 prospects with the draft still three weeks away. Kudos to Dave Bryan, Alex Kozora, and their team. You can find links to all the previous draft profiles for 2021 draft prospects at the end of the latest draft profile.

Respondents named the nine 2021 draft prospects whose profile they would like to see. I’ve included links for those available:

QB Trevor Lawrence not profiled yet.

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth draft profile by Steelers Depot contributor Wesley Cantliffe

San Jose State WR Tre Walker not profiled yet.

Kent State QB Dustin Crum not profiled yet.

Penn State C Michael Menet not profiled yet.

Tennessee C Brandon Kennedy not profiled yet but reported to have virtual meeting with Steelers.

Texas Tech WR T.J. Vasher not profiled yet.

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman draft profile by Steelers Depot contributor Jonathan Heitritter

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance draft profile by Steelers Depot contributor Wesley Cantliffe

Many thanks to all that continue participating in the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions!