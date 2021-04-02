First Weekend Of April: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to you, Steelers’ Nation. Hope you’re all doing well and staying safe this Easter weekend.

The Pro Day schedule is finally slowing down after a busy couple of weeks. But Dave and I have had a blast getting to participate in this interviews and give you all some exclusive content. More is on the way, including a feature piece on Tulsa LB Zaven Collins that will be published Saturday morning. Thank you all for following along with us. The NFL Draft is just a couple weeks away.

As usual, we have five questions for yinz on this Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses. Please take time to answer each one in the comment section below.

Have a great rest of the weekend.

1 – If the team does not sign Karl Joseph, on a scale on 1-10, how concerned are you about the Steelers’ safety depth? Currently backing up Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds are Antoine Brooks and Miles Killebrew. If you are concerned, how early would you consider drafting a safety? What round?

2 – PFF says the Steelers’ worst move was keeping Ben Roethlisberger? In your opinion, what was the Steelers worst move they did (or failed to) make?

3 – Do you support the idea of the NFL moving to 17 regular season games while cutting the preseason from four to three?

4 – If you could look into a crystal ball and know exactly where the Steelers ranked one draft prospect, who would that player be?

5 – Another one for the draft nerds out there. Who is one prospect we’ve yet to profile on the site that you would love to see us talk about?

Recap of Second 2021 Free Agency Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Friday Night Five Question respondents said the Steelers would sign as few as three up to eight of the ten unsigned free agents. Respondents that listed players mentioned Jordan Berry followed by Jordan Dangerfield most frequently. The Steelers re-signed Berry earlier this week. So far, the remaining nine free agents remain unsigned by any team. Stay tuned.

Question 2: 70% of respondents said the Steelers would NOT sign an experienced slot cornerback BEFORE the 2021 NFL draft. The draft is four weeks away so a lot can happen between now and then.

Question 3: 75% of respondents said Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is NOT a true first-round prospect. But several respondents said they wouldn’t mind the Steelers drafting him later in the draft if available.

Question 4: The offensive line is the Steelers greatest positional need in the 2021 draft according to Steelers Depot respondents. The three specific positons mentioned by respondents were running back, center followed by cornerback.

Question 5: 70% of respondents said the Steelers will draft a wide receiver in the 2021 draft. A good bet. Since Mike Tomlin became head coach in 2007, the Steelers drafted a wide receiver every year except 2011. Of course, Hines Ward and the young money crew of Mike Wallace, Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders were already on the roster. Jerricho Cotchery rounded out this group.

Many thanks to all that continue participating in the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions!