Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Cornerbacks

Nearing the end of our 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” draft thresholds. Today, we’re looking at this class of cornerbacks to see what names check every single box the Steelers have typically looked for and drafted in the Mike Tomlin era.

As we do for all these articles, here’s the list of Steelers’ corners drafted since 2007. It is, sadly, an unimpressive list. Below that will be our criteria and the prospects who fit.

2019: Justin Layne

Height: 6016

Weight: 192

Arm Length: 33

Hand Size: 9 1/4

40 Time: 4.51

Vertical: 37.5

Broad Jump: 11’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.09

Three Cone: 6.90

2017: Cam Sutton

Height: 5110

Weight: 188

Arm Length: 30

Hand Size: 8 1/4

40 Time: 4.52

Vertical: 34

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: 6.81

Brian Allen

Height: 6027

Weight: 215

Arm Length: 34

Hand Size: 10

40 Time: 4.43

Vertical: 38

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.34

Three Cone: 6.64

2016: Artie Burns

Height: 5117

Weight: 193

Arm Length: 33 1/4

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33

Broad Jump: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2015: Senquez Golson

Height: 5085

Weight: 176

Arm Length: 29 3/4

Hand Size: 9 3/8

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33.5

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.20

Three Cone: 6.81

Doran Grant

Height: 5102

Weight: 200

Arm Length: 30 1/4

Hand Size: 9 3/8

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5

Broad Jump: 10’5″

Short Shuttle: 4.33

Three Cone: N/A

2014: Shaq Richardson

Height: 6001

Weight: 194

Arm Length: 32

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2013: Terry Hawthorne

Height: 5116

Weight: 195

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 8 7/8

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5

Broad Jump: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2012: Terence Frederick

Height: 5100

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31 1/8

Hand Size: 9 1/8

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 35

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.03

Three Cone: 6.59

2011: Curtis Brown

Height: 5115

Weight: 185

Arm Length: 32 1/4

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 39.5

Broad Jump: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.00

Three Cone: 6.59

Cortez Allen

Height: 6012

Weight: 197

Arm Length: 32 1/4

Hand Size: 8 5/8

40 Time: 4.53

Vertical: 37.5

Broad Jump: 10’9″

Short Shuttle: 4.01

Three Cone: 6.76

2010: Crezdon Butler

Height: 5116

Weight: 191

Arm Length: 32

Hand Size: 8 3/4

40 Time: 4.49

Vertical: 39.5

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three Cone: 7.08

2009: Keenan Lewis

Height: 6007

Weight: 208

Arm Length: 32 3/4

Hand Size: 9 3/4

40 Time: 4.55

Vertical: 38.5

Broad Jump: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

Joe Burnett

Height: 5093

Weight: 192

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: 4.62

Vertical: 35.5

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three Cone: 6.68

2007: William Gay

Height: 5101

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

With the Steelers not drafting a CB in 2020, our criteria remains the same. Here it is.

Height 5’10+ (12 of 14)

185+ pounds (13 of 14)

31+ inch arms (10 of 13)

4.55 40 or lower (11 of 12)

33+ inch vertical (14 of 14)

10’0″+ inch broad (11 of 14)

4.35 short shuttle (6 of 7)

6.90 three cone (6 of 7)

There were four corners from the 2021 class who checked all of those boxes.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Paulson Adebo/STAN 6010 198 31 1/2 4.45 36.5 10’1″ 4.13 6.69 Greg Newsome/NU 6002 192 31 1/8 4.39 40 10’3″ 4.26 6.90 Robert Rochell/C. ARK 5116 193 32 3/8 4.41 43 11’1″ 4.08 6.84 Keith Taylor/WASH 6022 187 32 1/8 4.54 33.5 10’7″ 4.27 6.85

All four of those corners played on the outside in school. Newsome is a first-round corner while the others could be taken on Day 2/early Day 3. Rochell is a sleeper and someone worth considering after College Scouting Director Phil Kreidler attended his Pro Day. Rochell also was able to play in 2020, something most small schoolers didn’t get to do.

One Box Away

Thomas Graham Jr/Oregon State: Three Cone (7.08)

Kelvin Joseph/Kentucky: Three Cone (7.21)

Aaron Robinson/UCF: Length (30 1/4)

Benjamin St-Juste/Minnesota: Broad (9’11”)

Brandon Stephens/SMU: Three Cone (6.99)

Eric Stokes/Georgia: Three Cone (6.96)

Chris Wilcox/BYU: Three Cone (7.19)

Rachad Wildgoose/Wisconsin: Three Cone (7.09)

Rodarius Williams/Oklahoma State: Three Cone (6.95)

Marco Wilson/Florida: Length (30 3/4)

Couple interesting names there. We know the team showed some interest in St-Juste early in the pre-draft process. Stokes is a sleeper candidate early in the draft while Robinson could be a slot option on Day #2. His lack of length would be less of an issue inside.