Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Cornerbacks

Nearing the end of our 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” draft thresholds. Today, we’re looking at this class of cornerbacks to see what names check every single box the Steelers have typically looked for and drafted in the Mike Tomlin era.
As we do for all these articles, here’s the list of Steelers’ corners drafted since 2007. It is, sadly, an unimpressive list. Below that will be our criteria and the prospects who fit.
2019: Justin Layne
Height: 6016
Weight: 192
Arm Length: 33
Hand Size: 9 1/4
40 Time: 4.51
Vertical: 37.5
Broad Jump: 11’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.09
Three Cone: 6.90
2017: Cam Sutton
Height: 5110
Weight: 188
Arm Length: 30
Hand Size: 8 1/4
40 Time: 4.52
Vertical: 34
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: 6.81
Brian Allen
Height: 6027
Weight: 215
Arm Length: 34
Hand Size: 10
40 Time: 4.43
Vertical: 38
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: 4.34
Three Cone: 6.64
2016: Artie Burns
Height: 5117
Weight: 193
Arm Length: 33 1/4
Hand Size: 9 1/2
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33
Broad Jump: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2015: Senquez Golson
Height: 5085
Weight: 176
Arm Length: 29 3/4
Hand Size: 9 3/8
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33.5
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.20
Three Cone: 6.81
Doran Grant
Height: 5102
Weight: 200
Arm Length: 30 1/4
Hand Size: 9 3/8
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5
Broad Jump: 10’5″
Short Shuttle: 4.33
Three Cone: N/A
2014: Shaq Richardson
Height: 6001
Weight: 194
Arm Length: 32
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2013: Terry Hawthorne
Height: 5116
Weight: 195
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 8 7/8
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5
Broad Jump: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2012: Terence Frederick
Height: 5100
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31 1/8
Hand Size: 9 1/8
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 35
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.03
Three Cone: 6.59
2011: Curtis Brown
Height: 5115
Weight: 185
Arm Length: 32 1/4
Hand Size: 9 1/2
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 39.5
Broad Jump: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.00
Three Cone: 6.59
Cortez Allen
Height: 6012
Weight: 197
Arm Length: 32 1/4
Hand Size: 8 5/8
40 Time: 4.53
Vertical: 37.5
Broad Jump: 10’9″
Short Shuttle: 4.01
Three Cone: 6.76
2010: Crezdon Butler
Height: 5116
Weight: 191
Arm Length: 32
Hand Size: 8 3/4
40 Time: 4.49
Vertical: 39.5
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three Cone: 7.08
2009: Keenan Lewis
Height: 6007
Weight: 208
Arm Length: 32 3/4
Hand Size: 9 3/4
40 Time: 4.55
Vertical: 38.5
Broad Jump: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
Joe Burnett
Height: 5093
Weight: 192
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: 4.62
Vertical: 35.5
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three Cone: 6.68
2007: William Gay
Height: 5101
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31
Hand Size: 9 1/2
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
With the Steelers not drafting a CB in 2020, our criteria remains the same. Here it is.
Height 5’10+ (12 of 14)
185+ pounds (13 of 14)
31+ inch arms (10 of 13)
4.55 40 or lower (11 of 12)
33+ inch vertical (14 of 14)
10’0″+ inch broad (11 of 14)
4.35 short shuttle (6 of 7)
6.90 three cone (6 of 7)
There were four corners from the 2021 class who checked all of those boxes.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|40 Time
|Vert
|Broad
|SS
|3 Cone
|Paulson Adebo/STAN
|6010
|198
|31 1/2
|4.45
|36.5
|10’1″
|4.13
|6.69
|Greg Newsome/NU
|6002
|192
|31 1/8
|4.39
|40
|10’3″
|4.26
|6.90
|Robert Rochell/C. ARK
|5116
|193
|32 3/8
|4.41
|43
|11’1″
|4.08
|6.84
|Keith Taylor/WASH
|6022
|187
|32 1/8
|4.54
|33.5
|10’7″
|4.27
|6.85
All four of those corners played on the outside in school. Newsome is a first-round corner while the others could be taken on Day 2/early Day 3. Rochell is a sleeper and someone worth considering after College Scouting Director Phil Kreidler attended his Pro Day. Rochell also was able to play in 2020, something most small schoolers didn’t get to do.
One Box Away
Thomas Graham Jr/Oregon State: Three Cone (7.08)
Kelvin Joseph/Kentucky: Three Cone (7.21)
Aaron Robinson/UCF: Length (30 1/4)
Benjamin St-Juste/Minnesota: Broad (9’11”)
Brandon Stephens/SMU: Three Cone (6.99)
Eric Stokes/Georgia: Three Cone (6.96)
Chris Wilcox/BYU: Three Cone (7.19)
Rachad Wildgoose/Wisconsin: Three Cone (7.09)
Rodarius Williams/Oklahoma State: Three Cone (6.95)
Marco Wilson/Florida: Length (30 3/4)
Couple interesting names there. We know the team showed some interest in St-Juste early in the pre-draft process. Stokes is a sleeper candidate early in the draft while Robinson could be a slot option on Day #2. His lack of length would be less of an issue inside.