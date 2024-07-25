Report: Pair Of Browns Defenders Undergoing Surgery, Hopeful For Week 1

One day after landing on the Non-Football Injury list due to a hamstring injury, Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II had surgery Thursday, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Along with Newsome, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson will undergo a knee scope Friday after being placed on Active/PUP Wednesday.

Stefanski told reporters the injury news Thursday following practice, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Greg Newsome underwent hamstring surgery today, Kevin Stefanski announced. He hopes to have him back by the opener. Dalvin Tomlinson will have a knee scope tomorrow. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 25, 2024

That’s a tough start to training camp for the Browns, who dealt with quite a few injuries last season.

Newsome, who is expected to hold down a key role in nickel and dime for the Browns this season alongside cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson, is coming off a strong 2023 season under coordinator Jim Schwartz. Newsome graded out at a 69.9 from Pro Football Focus, allowing just 37 receptions for 455 yards and two touchdowns on 67 targets, picking off two passes in the process.

The former Northwestern standout played 770 snaps last season for Cleveland.

Tomlinson was a curious add to Active/PUP after he participated in all offseason activities. But Stefanski’s comments revealing that he will be undergoing a knee scope make it clear why he landed on the Active/PUP.

The veteran defensive lineman played 617 snaps last season for Cleveland, grading out at a 63.3 overall from PFF, including a 52.1 against the run. He signed a four-year, $57 million deal in free agency last offseason.

The Browns are hopeful that both players will be fully recovered and ready to go for Week 1 of the 2024 season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. With that high-powered Cowboys offense, Cleveland will need Newsome and Tomlinson.

Outside of those two players undergoing surgery, running back Nick Chubb, offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills (knee), and safety D’Anthony Bell remain on the Active/PUP for the Browns. Running back Nyheim Hines remains on the NFI list.