Rapoport: Browns Signing DL Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Deal

Making an unofficial story official, the Cleveland Browns are signing DL Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal was finalized after Clowney passed his physical.

The deal is worth up to $10 million.

This move has been expected for several days. The only reason why it’s been delayed until today was due to travel issues of getting Clowney into Cleveland. He visited the team today and is signing on the dotted line. Clowney also visited the team earlier in the offseason, not signing at the time, but made his way back to the Browns.

Clowney’s sack totals haven’t been impressive, just three over the past two years, but he’s still a capable pass rusher who will pair nicely as the LDE opposite of Myles Garrett. Whoever the Steelers’ RT ends up being – Zach Banner or Chukwuma Okorafor – will have to face him twice a season.

For his career, Clowney has started 74 games and compiled 32 sacks. 29 of those came in his first five years with the Houston Texans.

