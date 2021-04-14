Rapoport: Browns Signing DL Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Deal

Making an unofficial story official, the Cleveland Browns are signing DL Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal was finalized after Clowney passed his physical.

The #Browns are signing free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal after he passed his physical, sources say, landing a player who has been a target of Cleveland’s for years. Fresh off a lost season in 2020, Clowney has high hopes with his new team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

The deal is worth up to $10 million.

For the #Browns and Jadeveon Clowney, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $10M https://t.co/GiZ41R2a4i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

This move has been expected for several days. The only reason why it’s been delayed until today was due to travel issues of getting Clowney into Cleveland. He visited the team today and is signing on the dotted line. Clowney also visited the team earlier in the offseason, not signing at the time, but made his way back to the Browns.

Clowney’s sack totals haven’t been impressive, just three over the past two years, but he’s still a capable pass rusher who will pair nicely as the LDE opposite of Myles Garrett. Whoever the Steelers’ RT ends up being – Zach Banner or Chukwuma Okorafor – will have to face him twice a season.

For his career, Clowney has started 74 games and compiled 32 sacks. 29 of those came in his first five years with the Houston Texans.