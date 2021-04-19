Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 48, I discuss how prospects who opted out of the 2020 season could be devalued by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 48)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-4-19-21-episode-48

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n