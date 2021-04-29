Bryan: 2021 NFL Draft First-Round Mock

The first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft will be getting underway very soon so it’s time for me to release my annual stab as to how I think Thursday night and the first 32 selections will ultimately go.

I don’t bother predicting trades in these mocks and there’s bound to be a few of them. More than anything else, my goal is to correctly identify as many first-round selections as I can regardless of the order in addition to matching up as many selections as possible to the teams that do not trade out of their spot.

Here is my mock of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Feel free to add your mock of the first-round in the comments below and once again, Merry Draftmas to all of yinz. It should be a fun next few days.

Bryan: 2020 NFL Draft First-Round Mock

Bryan: 2019 NFL Draft First-Round Mock

Bryan: 2018 NFL Draft First-Round Mock

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

2. New York Jets – BYU QB Zach Wilson

3. San Francisco 49ers – North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

4. Atlanta Falcons – Florida TE Kyle Pitts

5. Cincinnati Bengals – LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

6. Miami Dolphins – Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

7. Detroit Lions – Oregon T Penei Sewell

8. Carolina Panthers – Northwestern T Rashawn Slater

9. Denver Broncos – Ohio State QB Justin Fields

10. Dallas Cowboys – Alabama CB Patrick Surtain Jr.

11. New York Giants – Alabama WR Devonta Smith

12. Philadelphia Eagles – Northwestern T Rashawn Slater

13. Los Angeles Chargers – South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

14. Minnesota Vikings – USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

15. New England Patriots – Alabama QB Mac Jones

16. Arizona Cardinals – Northwestern CB Greg Newsome

17. Las Vegas Raiders – Alabama DT Christian Barmore

18. Miami Dolphins – Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

19. Washington Football Team – Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

20. Chicago Bears – Mississippi WR Elijah Moore

21. Indianapolis Colts – Virginia Tech T Christian Darrisaw

22. Tennessee Titans – Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

23. New York Jets – Alabama RB Najee Harris

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Alabama C Landon Dickerson

25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Oklahoma State T Teven Jenkins

26. Cleveland Browns – Penn State LB Micah Parsons

27. Baltimore Ravens – Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips

28. New Orleans Saints – Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

29. Green Bay Packers – Florida WR Kadarius Toney

30. Buffalo Bills – Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh

31. Baltimore Ravens – Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari