Bryan: 2020 NFL Draft First-Round Mock

The first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be getting underway very soon so it’s time for me to release my annual stab as to how I think Thursday night and the first 32 selections will ultimately go.
I don’t bother predicting trades in these mocks and there’s bound to be a few of them. More than anything else, my goal is to correctly identify as many first-round selections as I can regardless of the order in addition to matching up as many selections as possible to the teams that do not trade out of their spot.
Here is my mock of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Feel free to add your mock of the first-round in the comments below and once again, Merry Draftmas to all of yinz. It should be a fun next few days.
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POS
|COLLEGE
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase Young
|DE
|Ohio State
|3
|Detroit Lions
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|4
|New York Giants
|Jedrick Wills
|T
|Alabama
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|Clemson
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Auburn
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Tristan Wirfs
|T
|Iowa
|11
|New York Jets
|Andrew Thomas
|T
|Georgia
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|13
|San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)
|Henry Ruggs
|WR
|Alabama
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|Louisville
|15
|Denver Broncos
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|LSU
|18
|Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
|Austin Jackson
|T
|USC
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|22
|Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|23
|New England Patriots
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Grant Delpit
|S
|LSU
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ezra Cleveland
|T
|Boise State
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|TCU
|28
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cesar Ruiz
|C
|Michigan
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Josh Jones
|T
|Houston
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin