Bryan: 2020 NFL Draft First-Round Mock

The first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be getting underway very soon so it’s time for me to release my annual stab as to how I think Thursday night and the first 32 selections will ultimately go.

I don’t bother predicting trades in these mocks and there’s bound to be a few of them. More than anything else, my goal is to correctly identify as many first-round selections as I can regardless of the order in addition to matching up as many selections as possible to the teams that do not trade out of their spot.

Here is my mock of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Feel free to add your mock of the first-round in the comments below and once again, Merry Draftmas to all of yinz. It should be a fun next few days.

PICK TEAM PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU
2 Washington Redskins Chase Young DE Ohio State
3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State
4 New York Giants Jedrick Wills T Alabama
5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama
6 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert QB Oregon
7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson
8 Arizona Cardinals Derrick Brown DT Auburn
9 Jacksonville Jaguars CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma
10 Cleveland Browns Tristan Wirfs T Iowa
11 New York Jets Andrew Thomas T Georgia
12 Las Vegas Raiders Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama
13 San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts) Henry Ruggs WR Alabama
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mekhi Becton T Louisville
15 Denver Broncos Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina
16 Atlanta Falcons C.J. Henderson CB Florida
17 Dallas Cowboys K’Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU
18 Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers) Austin Jackson T USC
19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears) Patrick Queen LB LSU
20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma
21 Philadelphia Eagles Justin Jefferson WR LSU
22 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills) A.J. Terrell CB Clemson
23 New England Patriots Jordan Love QB Utah
24 New Orleans Saints Grant Delpit S LSU
25 Minnesota Vikings Ezra Cleveland T Boise State
26 Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans) D’Andre Swift RB Georgia
27 Seattle Seahawks Ross Blacklock DT TCU
28 Baltimore Ravens Cesar Ruiz C Michigan
29 Tennessee Titans Josh Jones T Houston
30 Green Bay Packers Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State
31 San Francisco 49ers Trevon Diggs CB Alabama
32 Kansas City Chiefs Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin
