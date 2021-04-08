2021 Stock Watch – OL Rashaad Coward – Stock Purchased

Now that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.

A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasonings. In some cases it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: OL Rashaad Coward

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: It was reported (over a week ago) that the Steelers signed former Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to a one-year contract to add depth to the position.

We are a bit late to this one as we were covering other topics, but Rashaad Coward joins an increasingly long list of players that the Steelers have added in recent weeks to their 90-man offseason roster, and coming in as one of the more notable names as well.

Outside of offensive lineman Joe Haeg and linebacker Miles Killebrew (the position at which the Steelers are listing him, for now), Coward is the most experienced player among Pittsburgh’s recent additions, many of whom are first-year players.

A former undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, Coward originally signed with the Bears following the 2017 NFL Draft, where he would spend the next four years. A defensive lineman in college, he was converted to offensive line in 2018. He spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad and most of 2018 inactive, but has played nearly 1000 snaps over the past two seasons.

He played in 13 games for the Bears in 2019, starting 10 of them for 662 total snaps. He also started five of 16 games last season for 333 snaps. He has primarily played guard, but has also seen some time at tackle, giving him position flexibility.

While he has veteran experience, he shouldn’t be locked into a roster spot just yet. At the moment, the following players should be regarded as locks, pending the draft: Chukwuma Okorafor, Kevin Dotson, B.J. Finney, David DeCastro, Zach Banner, J.C. Hassenauer, and Joe Haeg. That leaves likely two spots left over for the position.

Right now, Coward would be very much inside that bubble, but the draft could change things significantly. I don’t think anybody would be surprised if the Steelers drafted two offensive linemen—possibly even two offensive linemen in the first two days of the draft.