2020 Player Exit Meetings – OT John Leglue

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex earlier than they had anticipated, having been ousted from the postseason in the opening round, which unfortunately marks a slight improvement from the past two seasons, during which they did not even qualify for the playoffs altogether. They have now done four seasons without securing a victory beyond regular season play.

Yet again, they find themselves undergoing the exit meeting process earlier than anticipated, which means so are we.

They did manage to go 12-4 during the regular season, and secured their first AFC North title since 2017, posting a new franchise record by opening the season with 11 consecutive wins, but of course it all fell apart after that. Their only victory after that required a 17-point comeback.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2020 season.

Player: John Leglue

Position: OL

Experience: 0 Years

Very nearly last (we have just one more player to cover, and he’s actually more notable than many), we draw close to the end of the exit meeting series with first-year offensive lineman John Leglue, an offensive tackle out of Tulane, who was a very late addition.

Originally undrafted in 2019, Leglue signed with the Denver Broncos, eventually finding his way to the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad that season. Late in the year, that December, the Green Bay Packers signed him to their 53-man roster.

Leglue did not see in-game work, and he did not make the Packers’ team this past season. He also did not make the practice squad, and he remained a street free agent until the Steelers signed him on December 29, adding him to the practice squad, in a move corresponding with practice squad tackle Jarron Jones being placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

He finished out what was left of the season on the practice squad, and apparently the coaching staff saw enough that they felt justified in extending him a Reserve/Future contract, so he remains with the Steelers heading into 2021.

The notable thing about him, though, is that he has a history of playing all five positions. He started a good number of games at tackle, guard, and even center over the course of his college career, so that kind of versatility will always be to a fringe player’s advantage.

Still, the Steelers haven’t been bashful about adding to the offensive line this offseason, signing Joe Haeg and Rashaad Coward as unrestricted free agents, while also retaining Jones, Avionte Collins, Brandon Walton, and Anthony Coyle.