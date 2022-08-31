Steelers Sign OL John Leglue To Their Practice Squad

A familiar face is staying in Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back OL John Leglue, signing him to their practice squad. Leglue was released from the team yesterday when the team trimmed the roster down from 80 to the league-mandated 53 players for the regular season but reverts back to the team just a day later.

Steelers are signing versatile OL John Leglue to practice squad, per source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 1, 2021

After starting the 2021 regular season on the Steelers practice squad, Leglue was signed to the team’s 53-man roster in late November, and he remained there the rest of the season. Leglue’s elevation was due to injuries, and he went on to play 407 total offensive snaps in the regular season with five starts. He also logged 68 snaps as the starter in the Wild Card game.

All Leglue’s snaps in 2021 came at left guard and he did not allow a sack in his playing time in 2021. He did allow a quarterback hit and nine pressures, however. His run blocking was average at best at left guard.

Watching the All-22, RG John Leglue was arguably the Steelers' best lineman Saturday night. Movement on double-teams, working independent hands in pass pro, flashing dead hand, taking defender where he wants to go in run game and sealing off. Leglue got beat once but strong game. pic.twitter.com/ZYyupbXc1X — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 17, 2022

Leglue provides regular season experience and versatility to Pittsburgh, having played every position except LT last season. This versatility could prove valuable should Pittsburgh need to evaluate Leglue again in 2022 if a starter were to go down to injury. For Pittsburgh, it was an easy decision to bring Leglue back on the practice squad given his familiarity with the team and the amount of hats he can wear up front on the offensive line.