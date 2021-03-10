Watch: The Depot 180 – March 9 – Episode 104

Episode 104 – March 9, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today, I discussed the Steelers signing some depth players prior to free agency. I also talked about the Steelers’ pending free agents, Juju Smith-Schuster’s increasing market value, and Alex Highsmith’s level of readiness to take over in 2021.

