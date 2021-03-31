Season 11, Episode 97 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers most recent signings that have been announced and that includes offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and running back Kalen Ballage. As part of talking about the two, we go over what the tape shows on both players to date.

The contract numbers related to the deal that defensive tackle Tyson Alualu are now in so we go over them and talk about his salary cap charge for 2021.

The Steelers have remained busy on the pro day trail, so Alex and I discuss where they have been the last few days and the players that said recently they have talked to the team in some capacity. We talk quite a bit about some Alabama and Ohio State prospects and them possibly being Steelers draft picks.

The NFL is officially going to 17 games for the 2021 season, so Alex and I revisit that topic briefly.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Signings, News, Pro Day Sightings, Alualu Contract, Reader Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-mar-31-episode-1403

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 97 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n