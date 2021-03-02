Season 11, Episode 86 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and today being his birthday. Will the Steelers get Roethlisberger’s contract adjustment done soon? We discuss.

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals so Alex and I discuss his decision and the money he reportedly is signing for.

The Steelers reportedly have some pre-draft interest in Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz so Alex and I quickly go over what we know already about the speedster.

I recently wrote about explosive run rates of the top running backs in this year’s draft class so Alex and I chew on that topic. We also discuss the latest mock draft that Alex released on Monday and go over it from top to bottom.

Alabama running back Najee Harris certainly appears to be on the Steelers radar when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft so Alex and I discuss his play based on his explosive runs from 2020 that I have contextualized for the site.

Will the Steelers be able to re-sign a free agent or two of theirs in the next few weeks? We discuss the latest on players such as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Mike Hilton, tackle Zach Banner and more.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Tuesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, J.J. Watt Signs, Alex’s Mock, Najee Harris, Explosive Run Rates, Listener Emails & More

