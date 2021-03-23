Steven Nelson Seemingly Tweets About Situation With Steelers: ‘Don’t Hold Me Hostage’

Often times, fans can misinterpret or overreact to tweets. Remember the “Cam Sutton is gonna be traded” nonsense that kicked up around the deadline? But Steven Nelson’s latest tweet seems crystal clear. The message? Get me out of Pittsburgh.

Here’s what he tweeted moments ago.

Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage #dontholdmeback — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) March 23, 2021

The key phrase here: “don’t hold me hostage #dontholdmeback”

An apt reference given Mike Tomlin’s famous “we won’t volunteers, not hostages” when once asked about Le’Veon Bell’s 2018 holdout.

Last week, the Steelers reportedly gave Nelson permission to seek a trade, a move that would clear over $8 million in cap space. Nelson remains a Steeler and it’s clear he’s anxious to find his new home before more free agents are signed and the NFL draft fills teams needs all the more.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the Steelers would cut Nelson if they weren’t able to find a trading partner. The Chicago Bears attempted to shop CB Kyle Fuller but due to his price tag, a couple million more than what Nelson is scheduled to earn, were forced to cut him. Fuller immediately signed a deal with the Denver Broncos.

It’s unclear exactly when Nelson’s situation will have a resolution. But Nelson hopes it’s sooner than later and he doesn’t figure to be on the team for much longer.

Nelson signed a three-year deal with the Steelers prior to the 2019 season. In two years with the team, he’s started 30 games and picked off three passes.