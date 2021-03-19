Steelers News

Schefter: Steelers Granting CB Steven Nelson Permission To Seek Trade

Posted on

Some big breaking news out of Pittsburgh. And it’s a bit of a shocker. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving CB Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade.

Nelson is entering the final year of his deal. He’s lobbied for an extension. And now, he may be lobbying to move his way out of Pittsburgh.

He retweeted this PFF tweet passing along Schefter’s news, all but confirming the story.

Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the team in March of 2019. Trading him would clear over $8 million in cap space.

He’s started 30 games over the past two years with Pittsburgh, intercepting three passes. He’s been among their most consistent DBs, especially in 2019, but his days with the Steelers now seem to be numbered.

Developing story.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top