Schefter: Steelers Granting CB Steven Nelson Permission To Seek Trade

Some big breaking news out of Pittsburgh. And it’s a bit of a shocker. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving CB Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade.

Steelers have granted permission to starting CB Steven Nelson to seek a trade, per source. Nelson, who turned 28 in January, has been graded as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in recent seasons by @PFF. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Nelson is entering the final year of his deal. He’s lobbied for an extension. And now, he may be lobbying to move his way out of Pittsburgh.

He retweeted this PFF tweet passing along Schefter’s news, all but confirming the story.

Steelers have granted permission to starting CB Steven Nelson to seek a trade, per @AdamSchefter Nelson: 78.1 PFF Grade since 2019 (T-11th) pic.twitter.com/rYHVXrUBu1 — PFF (@PFF) March 19, 2021

Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the team in March of 2019. Trading him would clear over $8 million in cap space.

Trading Steven Nelson would result in the Steelers clearing $8.25M in cap space prior to roster displacement. A dead money charge in 2021 of $6.17M would also occur if cut or traded. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) March 19, 2021

He’s started 30 games over the past two years with Pittsburgh, intercepting three passes. He’s been among their most consistent DBs, especially in 2019, but his days with the Steelers now seem to be numbered.

Developing story.