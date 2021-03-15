Steelers WR James Washington Is Now A Married Man

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington announced way back on February 6th on social media that he had gotten engaged to his high school sweetheart, Julia Elizabeth. According to more Instagram picture posts on Monday, it now looks like the two are now married as of this past weekend.

Washington posted on Instagram his wedding photos and captioned them ‘Love and Happiness, I love you Julia Elizabeth Washington.’

Washington is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract and that could include him having a bigger offensive role should fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sign elsewhere in free agency. To date, Washington has 90 career receptions for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent a year from now.

Below are more photos from James Washington’s wedding from his Instagram.