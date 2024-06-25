The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Recent Roster Adds, 2024 Cash Spending, New Dick LeBeau Book, Coaching Staff Size & More

Season 14, Episode 148 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by talking about more recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers, which included signing WR Jacob Copeland and claiming DL Willington Previlon off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

Alex and I take a look at the Steelers’ cash spending this offseason and if the team will potentially spend $20 million or more ahead of the 2024 regular season getting underway. We discuss where such amounts of cash might be spent if indeed the team makes it to the $20 million-plus mark.

We go over the latest concerning the outlook for Steelers’ tackle situation for the start of training camp based on recent reports. We also briefly discuss former Steelers WR James Washington attempting a comeback.

Alex recently did another study on the size of the Steelers’ coaching staff, so we discuss his findings that he wrote about. There’s updated news on San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk to pass along on Tuesday so Alex and I make sure to do that.

Our very own Scott Brown has a new book out, so Alex and I make sure to promote “Legendary” during the middle of this episode. You can purchase that new book about former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and his 2008 defensive at this link. You can also receive 30 percent off the purchase by using the promo code: Steel30.

With my annual 90-In-30 series now in full swing, Alex and I discuss six more players I have previewed ahead of training camp. The six players we discuss late in this show are CB Kalon Barnes, OL Tyler Beach, DT Keeanu Benton, CB Beanie Bishop Jr., K Chris Boswell, and WR Marquez Callaway.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 111-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions from listeners that we have received since Friday, most of which are about RB Najee Harris and his contract situation.

