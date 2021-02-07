James Washington Now Engaged To College Sweetheart

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington seems to be having a solid start to his offseason so far. Washington, the Steelers second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, just recently got engaged to his college sweetheart, Julia. The two recently did a photoshoot with Jessi Smith, who revealed that the couple will be exchanging vows in March.

Jessi Smith on Instagram: “Julia & James met back in their glory days at OSU, down on Washington Street at the best place to grab a drink & a dance, Outlaws. Now, fast forward a few years, & these two are in the middle of wedding planning. They actually are saying their vows this March surrounded by their closest family & friends!⁣ The wind chill was insane last night, but you wouldn’t know it from their giant smiles & this gorgeous sunset. I am so grateful to be able to capture these two & their love story. Truly, SUCH genuine, kind souls. Can’t wait to celebrate your new name with you guys next month!”

Washington could have an even bigger role in the Steelers offense in 2021 if fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster winds up leaving via free agency in March. in 2020, Washington caught 30 passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns in the 410 total offensive snaps that he played.

For his career, Washington has 90 receptions for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns.

Congratulations to James and Julia!