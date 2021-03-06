Ross Tucker On Florida QB Kyle Trask: ‘I’ve Had Two Different Scouts Tell Me He’s Mason Rudolph’

Are you a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers possibly drafting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask this year? If so, and if you’re not a big fan of current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, you’re probably not going to like what NFL analyst and former NFL player Ross Tucker said about Trask on Friday during his interview on 93.7 The Fan.

“I’ve had two different scouts tell me he’s Mason Rudolph,” Tucker said Friday of Trask. “Swear to God. I’ve had two different people say he’s Mason Rudolph. Can’t really move, has a big arm. There aren’t a lot of guys like that in today’s NFL that are kind of stuck in the mud but have a big arm. Mason Rudolph’s pocket movement leaves a lot to be desired.”

Sounds like Tucker has been reading our stuff on Trask and listening to The Terrible Podcast. Trask certainly isn’t that mobile and his pocket presence, much like that of Rudolph, does leave a lot to be desired. As far as Trask’s arm strength goes, Rudolph’s arm sure seems to be stronger.

“Pure arm strength is average, doesn’t have a ton of zip on his throws,” our own Alex Kozora wrote in his report on Trask.

Do we have to worry about the Steelers drafting Trask this year? I wouldn’t think so. If the Steelers do wind up drafting a quarterback this year, I would venture a guess that it would happen in the first round and the first round only. Trask is more of a second to third round talent, in my opinion.

With veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now officially back for the 2021 season, the Steelers now have plenty of quarterbacks as Rudolph will back him up and former first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins will attempt to be the third string this year. Barring a first-round selection, I just can’t see the Steelers spending a second or third-round selection on a quarterback and definitely not Trask if they do.

Trask declared for the 2021 NFL Draft as underclassman several weeks ago and thus finished his career at Florida having completed 552-of-813 passes for 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns in 28 game appearances. This past season, Trask was a Heisman Trophy finalist and he finished fourth overall in the voting.