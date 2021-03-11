Report: Tomlin, Colbert Attending Clemson’s Pro Day

As has become almost tradition, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are reportedly at the Clemson Pro Day. That info comes from the AP’s Andrew Groover.

Update (10:26 AM): Thanks to reader Chad for the eagle eye. Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada is also attending the event. NFL teams are allowed a max of three people at any Pro Day. So the Steelers brought the max.

Canada and Tomlin chatting with Dabo…Etienne definitely in the mix. pic.twitter.com/a6eUPV10sT — Chad Prince (@Chadprince72) March 11, 2021

I’m told 31 NFL teams are at Clemson today for their pro day. Headlined by Steelers Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, Dolphins Chris Grier, Bills Brandon Beans, Cardinals Steve Keim and Saints Jeff Ireland. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 11, 2021

Clemson has been a regular stop for the Steelers’ decision-makers in previous years. In fact, it was their first and final stop last year before Pro Days were shut down during the start of the pandemic.

Colbert made it clear he’d only be going to schools with lots of prospects. And the Tigers have several. Headlining the list include RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell, and OT/OG Jackson Carman. Workout results on some of these players are already beginning to trickle in.

Official jump results from @ClemsonFB pro-day: RB Travis Etienne

VJ: 33.5

BJ: 10-8 WR Amari Rodgers

VJ: 33.0

BJ: 10-1 WR Cornell Powell

VJ: 36.5 👀

BJ: 10-8 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 11, 2021

Official verified pro-day measurables on Clemson RB Travis Etienne: HT: 5101

WT: 215

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 31 1/8

Wing: 73 1/8 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 11, 2021

Clemson junior OT Jackson Carman verified pro-day measurables: HT: 6047

WT: 317

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 32 4/8

Wing: 87 Jackson will not participate in any on-field testing today and will hold on-campus workout April 15. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 11, 2021

Etienne is expected to be one of the top backs off the board, competing with Alabama’s Najee Harris to be the first runner taken. He’s expected to go anywhere from later in the first round or at worst, early Day Two. Running back is one of the top areas Pittsburgh is expected to address in the draft.

Rodgers is a terrific slot option and could make up for the loss of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster if he leaves in free agency. And Carman is an athletic tackle who may kick to guard in the NFL. Based on his 32 1/2 inch arms, teams will probably look for him to play along the interior.

We’ll update this thread throughout the day with more news and whenever we get photos of Tomlin and Colbert in attendance. Be sure to follow our Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for complete results.