2021 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, our Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for 2021. We’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up on the pro day circuit prior to this April’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.

The pandemic caused us to be without Pro Days for most teams in last year’s draft. They’re scheduled to take place this year though they will look different than normal years. Teams will be limited in the number of people they can send; the NFL’s max is three and could be even fewer depending on the school. No more “sending the house’ to a player’s workout.

Historically, we know where Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert end up has a high degree of correlation with their early round picks. First and second round picks are likely to come from a school where Tomlin and/or Colbert watched them work. But we’ll be keeping track of where any Steelers’ front office member pops up, everyone from coordinators, positional coaches, to area scouts.

We’ll be updating this page as new information comes in so be sure to bookmark and check back every couple days.

March 9th

Wisconsin-Whitewater – OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Notable Prospects – OC Quinn Meinerz