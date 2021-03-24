Report: Steelers Rework Contract Of TE Eric Ebron To Clear $3.9 Million In Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers created more salary cap space for the 2021 season by reworking the contract of tight end Eric Ebron, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Steelers and TE Eric Ebron agreed to a reworked contract that frees up about $3.9M in cap space, per league sources. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 24, 2021

Ebron was due a roster bonus of $500,000 on March 22 and a base salary of $5.5 million for the 2021 season. While we do not yet know the specifics, it looks like the Steelers apparently turned that $500,000 roster bonus and all but $1.075 million of the $5.5 million of Ebron’s base salary into a signing bonus and added four voidable years to the deal. Such a move would clear $3.94 million in 2021 salary cap space if that is the case.

We should find out the specifics on this Ebron contract reworking soon. In the meantime, however, the Steelers have $3.9 million in salary cap space to work with.