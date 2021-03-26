Mike Tomlin And Kevin Colbert Attend Michigan’s Pro Day

It’s been hard finding out much information about Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday despite it being the biggest school on the schedule. But now we finally have some information. As anticipated, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin were on-hand for the workout. I spotted them sitting in the stands in this video tweeted out by the school recapping the big day.

Finally have some Steelers/Michigan Pro Day information. Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin both in attendance. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/faitUal6wc — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 26, 2021

That’s also assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan attending the workout. He’s sitting to Tomlin’s left (our right).

The Wolverines have a ton of talent in this year’s class so it’s no surprise to know they were there, though the information took longer than expected to uncover.

Michigan boasts a couple first-round potential prospects. That includes DL/EDGE Kwity Payne and OT Jaylen Mayfield. With their confidence in Zach Banner, offensive tackle doesn’t feel like the need it once was and the Steelers may opt until the later rounds to address the position. But Mayfield checks plenty of the boxes the Steelers look for. He’s young at still just 20 years old but a good athlete and comes from a Power 5 conference. Earlier this week, he confirmed he’s spoken with the Steelers. Having Morgan there is another sign of interest.

Math Bomb’s Kent Lee Platte compiled Mayfield’s testing numbers for his Relative Athletic Score (RAS). Mayfield came out middle of the pact.

Jalen Mayfield is a OT prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 4.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 667 out of 1115 OT from 1987 to 2021. Splits projected, times unofficial, shown at tackle and guard.https://t.co/u8ccNAmEEx #RAS pic.twitter.com/iNq247i0Yq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 26, 2021

Other Wolverine prospects worth checking at include WR Nico Collins, who had an excellent workout. The Steelers did re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster but he and James Washington will be free agents after the 2021 season. Collins said he had a Zoom call with WRs coach Ike Hilliard. There’s also FB Ben Mason and DL Carlos Kemp, candidates to hear their name called later on Day Three.

Colbert and Tomlin have now attended the following Pro Days: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, and now Michigan. Be sure to follow our Pro Day tracker, updated nightly.