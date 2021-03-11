Listen: Previewing Steelers’ Free Agency, Draft Options

Happy to jump on the Stan Savran Show Thursday. We talked about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ heavy presence at Clemson to check out their several offensive prospect, highlighted by RB Travis Etienne. We also discussed what paths the team may take in free agency and what mid to low-level players they could have interest in. Most of the conversation is centered around offensive linemen and wide receivers, including the recently released John Brown. But we also touch on a few defensive names worth watching as well.

Tomorrow, I’ll have my defensive wishlist of free agents who make sense for the Steelers.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening. The interview with Stan starts around the 16:00 mark.