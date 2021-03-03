Former Steelers WR Eli Rogers Signs With CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers now has a new home and it’s in Canada. Rogers will play the 2021 season in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes, the wide receiver announced via social media on Tuesday.

As long as you move forward in faith, everything else will fall into place. I am grateful and excited for this opportunity to play for the @MTLAlouettes this season. #TheMarathonContinues #ThisStoryGettingGood #bELIeve #17 pic.twitter.com/3a5nC7z6tr — E L I (@__bELIeve17) March 2, 2021

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Rogers spent the 2020 spring with the DC Defenders of the XFL, and ultimately finished the pandemic-shortened season with 19 catches for 164 yards.

The Steelers released Rogers, a former undrafted free agent out of Louisville, just ahead of the 2019 season getting underway. Rogers had spent three seasons with the Steelers after singing as an undrafted free agent in 2015. During his career with the Steelers, Rogers had 78 catches for 822 yards and four touchdowns in 30 games, 15 of which he was listed as a starter.

The CFL’s 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league’s free agency signing period for the 2021 season opened on Feb. 9.

The Canadian Football League released its schedule for the 2021 season, which includes a full slate of 21 games that will begin June 10 and culminate in the 108th Grey Cup next November. The Grey Cup will be awarded on Nov. 21 of that year at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.