Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. Has Virtual Meeting Scheduled With Steelers

After attending Florida State’s Pro Day, the Pittsburgh Steelers are spending some extra time with Seminoles’ CB Asante Samuel Jr. According to a tweet from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Samuel Jr. has a Zoom meeting scheduled with the team.

Clearly, Samuel Jr. is one of the most sought after players in this draft class. The Steelers are just one name on a long list of teams. But Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert were at Florida State’s Pro Day and clearly want to learn more about him.

Samuel Jr. is the song of longtime NFL corner Asante Samuel. Samuel Sr. was in the NFL from 2003 to 2013, a ballhawk who intercepted 51 career passes and twice led the league in picks.

At Florida State, Samuel Jr. picked off four passes over the past two seasons, declaring for the draft after his junior season. At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.41 40 with 35 inch vertical, 10’4″ broad, and 6.98 three cone.

He’s regarded as one of the better corners in this class. In aggregate mock drafts, he’s projected to go 41st overall with an outside chance of sneaking into the back end of the first round. If he slips to #55, the Steelers could take a long look at him following Steven Nelson’s release. If there’s one thing the Steelers love, it’s prospects with NFL bloodlines. Devin Bush, Terrell Edmunds, and Cam Heyward are all former first round picks whose dads played on Sundays.

Check out our scouting report on Samuel Jr. below.