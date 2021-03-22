Mike Tomlin And Kevin Colbert Attend Florida State’s Pro Day

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are back on the scouting trail, reportedly attending Florida State’s Pro Day on Monday. That news was tweeted out by Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy. In addition to Tomlin and Colbert, defensive line Karl Dunbar is also reportedly in attendance.

NFL representatives at Florida State pro-day include: ☑️Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin

☑️Bills GM Brandon Beane

☑️Packers GM Brian Gutekuenst

☑️DL coaches from Steelers, Cowboys, Bengals

☑️DB coaches from Patriots, Cardinals, Dolphins — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2021

The Seminoles have several strong draft prospects in this class. It’s headlined by CB Asante Samuel Jr, one of the top cornerback prospects in this class. The biggest knock on him will be his lack of size and length. Also in the secondary is Hamash Nasirildeen, a safety/slot defender who battled back from a torn ACL in 2019 to play a handful of games last season. He profiles as more of a late Day 2-early Day 3 selection.

Dunbar is likely in attendance to check out Marvin Wilson, one of the few prospects this year that fits the classic, 5-tech/4i role. He’s listed at 6’3, 319 pounds with good length. In 2019, he recorded 8.5 TFL and five sacks. They also have several interesting EDGE prospects worth watching, too. Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. Both are long, leaner pass rushers. Robinson had a solid showing at this year’s Senior Bowl. Dunbar works closely with the outside linebackers so it makes sense to have him be the third man to attend along with Tomlin and Colbert.

Below are the scouting reports we’ve written on Seminole prospects so far.