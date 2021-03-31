Florida QB Kyle Trask Says He Spoke With Mike Tomlin About A Month Ago

Throughout the draft process, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been rumored to like Florida QB Kyle Trask. Now, we know he’s met with the team. In a post Pro Day press conference Wednesday, Trask said he spoke with Mike Tomlin about a month ago.

“So I talked to them about a month or two ago,” he said. “I was able to talk to the head coach and a couple of their staff members. We had a really good talk.”

Trask said he’s spoken with the majority of NFL teams already. He was invited to but did not participate in this year’s Senior Bowl due to a high ankle sprain. So the Steelers meeting with Trask was likely their first chance to talk with him.

He said Tomlin told him to enjoy the craziness of the draft process, tune out the noise, and keep working hard.

“Draft day is crazy and keep working hard,” Trask said Tomlin told him.

With the top five quarterbacks in this class likely long gone before the Steelers pick at #24, if the organization wants to look for Ben Roethlisberger’s successor, Trask could be a Day Two option. He’s drawn comparisons to Mason Rudolph, who the Steelers had a first-round grade on when they traded up for him in the 2018 draft. Rudolph is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent next offseason.

In our scouting report, we praised Trask for his overall accuracy and his great statistical performance in 2020. But we knocked him for his arm strength and limited mobility. Our NFL comp for him was Nick Foles, someone who could make for a fine backup and spot starter but probably not a franchise-caliber player.

Several analysts believe Trask is a fit for the Steelers’ system. Earlier this month, an anonymous GM said he envisions Trask becoming a Steeler.

“I’ve known Kevin a long time and the more I see of this kid the more I see him in a Steelers uniform,” he said via a report from Jason La Canfora. “He looks the part.”

The Steelers likely sent someone to Florida’s Pro Day today. We’ve yet to find out who that person/people is. But we know Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert were at Notre Dame’s workout so they didn’t go to Florida to watch Trask throw.

