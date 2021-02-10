Watch: The Depot 180 – February 9th – Episode 98

Episode 98 – February 9th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The 2020 season is officially over, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a championship for the city. Today I discussed some of the Pittsburgh ties throughout the Tampa roster. I also talk about end of season honors and hall of fame class reveal for the season.

