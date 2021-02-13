Watch: Eric Ebron – 2020 Season In Review

New offseason series we’re starting on Steelers Depot. Combing through the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers’ season to do player reviews and evaluations. Good, the bad, and a scouting report for an overall assessment. After reviewing Terrell Edmunds’ year a few days ago, we’re turning our attention to Eric Ebron. Was signing him the right move? That’s what we explore today.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version