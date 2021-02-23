Sportsline Oddsmakers Have Browns As Favorites To Land J.J. Watt Just Ahead Of Steelers

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt remains unsigned following his release a few weeks ago and odds are pretty good he will choose a new team by the start of the new league year on March 17, which is now a little more than three weeks away. Speaking of odds and Watt, SportsLine oddsmakers have now updated theirs as to the favorites as to which team the former Texans player will play for in the 2021 season.

According to the SportsLine oddsmakers, the Cleveland Browns are now the favorite to sign Watt at +150. The Pittsburgh Steelers are second at +250. After those two AFC North teams the Green Bay Packers (+400), Buffalo Bills (+500), Tamp Bay Buccaneers (+700), Tennessee Titans (+900), Arizona Cardinals (+1000) and New England Patriots (+1200) round out the list.

A Tuesday morning tweet from Watt, which you can see below, has the Twitterverse buzzing with attempts to decipher if it is cryptic in nature and thus an attempt to reveal who the defensive end might be leaning toward signing with. USA Today has a full breakdown of several of those decipher attempts and they are quite amusing with several pontificating if it is the Browns that Watt might be referencing as the team he might sign with.

Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 23, 2021

J.J. Watt's cryptic tweet about biology has NFL fans decoding it for free agency clues #Steelers https://t.co/je5Q0cJ7Ee — Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) February 23, 2021

Browns fans are apparently convinced that Watt’s mitochondria reference in his Tuesday tweet links to the name of their team’s home field, First Energy Stadium because mitochondria generates energy in a cell.

As for the Steelers being the second favorite team to ultimately land Watt, one would think that the older brother of current Steelers T.J. Watt and Derek Watt would need to play for right around the veteran minimum amount of $1.075 million to become affordable for Pittsburgh in 2021 due to their current salary cap situation.