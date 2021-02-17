Report: Steelers Part Ways With Player Engagement Coordinator Terry Cousin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly parted ways with team Player Engagement Coordinator Terry Cousin, according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

As her tweet notes, Cousin had been with the team since April of 2015. He helped players off the field, especially with rookies adjusting to life in the NFL and how to handle themselves professionally off the field. I spoke to Tuzar Skipper in 2019 about Cousin’s role on the team.

“TC, “Skipper told me. “He’s the man. He makes everything happens behind the scenes for us rookies. He’s done everything. From getting our flights taken care of, making sure we’re getting to where we gotta go, making sure we’re eating. The ins and outs. Just everything a rookie should know, he’s done it. Making sure we get back from our flights. Making sure we got a ride to our flights, a ride after our flights to the facility. TC has been like our parent.”

He seemed to be someone liked and respected by players. It’s unclear why the team is moving on and if the decision was initiated by the organization or by Cousin.

Cousin had previously served as the engagement coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears before joining the Steelers. Prior to getting into the front office side of things, he spent 12 years as an NFL cornerback, picking off 13 passes.

It’s another move in a long list of turnover for the Steelers staff. A whopping seven members of the coaching staff will be either in their first year with the team or their first year in a newly promoted role. Any other front office changes wouldn’t happen until after the draft. We’ll keep you posted of any additional hires/fires.