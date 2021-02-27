2020 Player Exit Meetings – RB Trey Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex earlier than they had anticipated, having been ousted from the postseason in the opening round, which unfortunately marks a slight improvement from the past two seasons, during which they did not even qualify for the playoffs altogether. They have now done four seasons without securing a victory beyond regular season play.

Yet again, they find themselves undergoing the exit meeting process earlier than anticipated, which means so are we.

They did manage to go 12-4 during the regular season, and secured their first AFC North title since 2017, posting a new franchise record by opening the season with 11 consecutive wins, but of course it all fell apart after that. Their only victory after that required a 17-point comeback.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2020 season.

Player: Trey Edmunds

Position: RB

Experience: 3 Years

I know you’re all excited about the prospect of discussing Trey Edmunds, the elder brother in the Edmunds family that consists of Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Trey beat them into the league by one year, but was undrafted, and on the offensive side of the ball, in contrast to this first-round younger siblings on defense.

Originally picked up by the New Orleans Saints in 2017, he primarily played special teams as a rookie, but failed to make the team a year later. That is when his relationship with the Steelers began, and since then, he has been bouncing back and forth between the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

As far as 2020 goes, he started the year on the practice squad, but was elevated for a couple of games in October due to injury. When Chris Wormley was placed on the injured reserve list, Trey was promoted to the 53-man roster, but was waived a week later. Then he was re-signed after a series of players were placed on the Covid-19 List.

Ultimately, he himself ended up on injured reserve in the final week of November, so he missed a good chunk of the season due to injury. He ultimately played in only four games, logging seven snaps on offense and 26 on special teams. He never carried the ball in 2020, and wasn’t even targeted in the passing game.

While he was re-signed to a futures contract, there is a good chance that he is finally at the end of the line with the Steelers. Of course, he could always end up back on the practice squad, now that veterans of any level of experience are allowed to be there.