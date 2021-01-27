Watch: The Depot 180 – January 26th – Episode 94

Episode 94 – January 26th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers have made some decisions on some of the vacant positions on their coaching staff. Today I discuss the Matt Canada hire, and who might stand to benefit the most. I also discuss the quarterback coach vacancy and the task at hand developing Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph.

