Season 11, Episode 65 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road loss to the Cleveland Browns that now sets up a Wildcard round rematch between the two teams Sunday night at Heinz Field.

Alex and I go through the pregame and postgame news to start with and that includes recapping the team’s current COVID situation heading into the first week of the playoffs.

There’s a lot to talk about coming out of Sundays loss, which was sort of a moral victory for the Steelers. We go over what we mean by that and then start diving into the play of the offense, defense, and special teams against the Browns in Cleveland.

We spend a lot of time breaking down the play of quarterback Mason Rudolph on Sunday. We also talk about the running game and more. We go over the good and bad of the Steelers defense on Sunday and what all needs to be fixed by Sunday in the playoff rematch between the two teams.

Alex and I quickly preview the NFL playoffs and talk some about the Steelers chances of making it to Super Bowl and would need to happen for such a thing to come to fruition.

We wrap up this Monday show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show the last few days.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Recap, Injury Updates, Playoff Preview, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-jan-4-episode-1370

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 65 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n