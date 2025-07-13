Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,592)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,592 on this Sunday afternoon, I talk about the division in the Steelers fan base when it comes to TJ Watt’s contract negotiations.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1592)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9760051765
6bc9mw6n