Texans Hiring Pep Hamilton As QBs Coach

After interviewing him for the job, Pep Hamilton did not become the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator. Now you can close the door on him joining the coaching staff in any capacity. The Houston Texans are hiring Hamilton to be their next QBs coach, according to this tweet-report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Big hire in the works for the #Texans: They're expected to bring in Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

Hamilton had most recently served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterbacks coach, overseeing Justin Herbert to a wildly successful rookie season. But he was let go in the coaching staff shuffle following Anthony Lynn’s firing. He’ll now navigate the mess that is the Texans’ QB situation following Deshaun Watson’s official trade request.

The Steelers have yet to name their next QBs coach, a vacancy which opened up after Matt Canada was promoted to OC. It’s unclear if the Steelers even offered Hamilton the chance though he would’ve been a welcomed addition on the staff. Pittsburgh reportedly spoke with longtime coach Mike Sullivan about filling the role. Sullivan’s most recent stop in the NFL was being the Denver Broncos’ QB coach in 2018. He also spent several years as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator.