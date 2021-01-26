Dulac: Steelers Speaking With Mike Sullivan To Become Next QBs Coach

With Matt Canada promoted to offensive coordinator, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to fill his previous role of quarterbacks coach. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the team is talking to Mike Sullivan to fill that spot.

Sullivan’s most recent NFL role came in 2018 as the Denver Broncos’ QB coach. Sullivan, 53, has been a long-time NFL coach, breaking into the pro ranks in 2002 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent most of his pro coaching career with the New York Giants, serving as their WRs coach from 2004 to 2009 before switching to QBs coach for 2010 and 2011. He had a second stint with the team from 2015 to 2017, spending the first year as QBs coach and the next two as the team’s offensive coordinator. His offense’s struggles in both year as OC, finishing 26th and 31st in points scored. In Pittsburgh though, he wouldn’t command the offense. His scope would be working with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Most recently, Sullivan was hired to be Army’s Director of Recruiting. A West Point grad, he coached Army football in the late 90s.

In addition to the open QB coach spot, the Steelers still haven’t announced who their next offensive line coach will be.