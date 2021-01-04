Steelers Vs Browns Playoff Game Set For Sunday Night

The NFL has announced the date and time of the Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for Sunday night at 8:15. The game will be televised on NBC. It will be football’s final game of Wild Card weekend.

Pittsburgh returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They were one-and-done in their previous postseason appearance, upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-42.

Cleveland snaps the longest playoff drought in football, joining the postseason for the first time since 2002. That year, they lost to the Steelers 36-33 as Pittsburgh mounted a furious comeback in the game’s final minutes. Cleveland’s last two playoff losses have been to Pittsburgh in 2002 and 1994. Their last playoff victory came in 1994 over the New England Patriots.

The two teams split their matchups in the 2020 regular season. The Steelers easily won the first matchup 38-7. Cleveland, facing many of Pittsburgh’s backups, beat the Steelers 24-22 on Sunday.