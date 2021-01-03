Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 17 Sunday afternoon road game against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, it includes the names of the six players who were ruled out for the contest on the team’s injury report this week.

After ending Saturday listed as out for the Steelers Sunday game against the Browns on the team’s injury report, kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) are both on the pregame inactive list because of injuries. This is the third game this season that Boswell will miss because of an injury and the first for Edmunds. It is also the first game that Edmunds has missed in his NFL career. Kicker Matthew Wright will handle the kicking duties for the Steelers against the Browns after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Steelers other four inactive players for the Sunday afternoon Week 17 game against the Browns are all deemed healthy scratches in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, center Maurkice Pouncey, and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. They are all being rested for the playoffs and like Boswell and Edmunds, they did not travel with the team to Cleveland on Saturday.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph and center J.C. Hassenauer will start Sunday in place of Roethlisberger and Pouncey, respectively. Olasunkanmi Adeniyi will start in place of Watt for the Steelers.

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Ben Roethlisberger

C Maurkice Pouncey

DT Cameron Heyward

OLB T.J. Watt

K Chris Boswell

S Terrell Edmunds

Browns Inactive Players:

S Tedric Thompson

C Nick Harris

G Blake Hance

T Kendall Lamm

WR Alexander Hollins

DE Joe Jackson