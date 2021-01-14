Steelers TEs Coach James Daniel Announces Retirement

Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers’ TEs coach James Daniel has announced his retirement, the team said in a press release moments ago.

We have announced the retirement of long-time tight ends coach, James Daniel. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 14, 2021

Daniel had been one of the longest tenured members of the Steelers staff, hired in 2004 to be the tight ends coach, a position he’s held ever since. Famous for the hat he wore to every practice, as shown above, he helped build the career of Heath Miller, drafted in the first round of the 2003 draft. He also developed the likes of Matt Spaeth and Jesse James, both who went on to have successful NFL careers.

“I wish James all the best in his retirement following a long, productive coaching career in the National Football League,” Mike Tomlin said in a statement via the team website. “I worked with JD for the past 14 years and he coached a bunch of great tight ends, not only here in Pittsburgh but also in Atlanta and New York. His experience provided our tight ends group and our coaching staff with invaluable lessons throughout his career. He has been a tremendous part of our staff from my first day and I wish nothing but continued success in his retirement.

Daniel’s retirement creates another opening in the coaching staff. Earlier today, the Steelers announced they’ve parted ways with OC Randy Fichtner, OL coach Shaun Sarrett, and DBs coach Tom Bradley.