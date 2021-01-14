Steelers Sign 13 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts For 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season ended Sunday night at Heinz Field. On Thursday the team started making moves toward the 2021 season by signing 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts.

Signed to Reserve/Future contracts on Tuesday by the Steelers were safety John Battle, defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas, tackle Anthony Coyle, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, tackle John Leglue, tight end Kevin Rader, defensive end Calvin Taylor, punter Corliss Waitman, tackle Brandon Walton, wide receiver Cody White, cornerback Trevor Williams, long snapper Christan Kuntz and linebacker Tegray Scales. Only Kuntz and Scales did not end the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad.

Of that group of players signed on Tuesday, four of them Coyle and Rader were elevated to the Steelers active/inactive gameday roster from the practice squad at least twice during the 2020 season. Coyle, however, failed to play any snaps once elevated,

Ending the season on the practice and not signed to a Reserve/Future contract on Thursday were kicker Matthew Wright, wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Wendell Smallwood, tight end Charles Jones, and quarterback Devlin Hodges.