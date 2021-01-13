Report: TE Eric Ebron Tested Positive For COVID-19 On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers closed their team facility to players and coaches on Monday due to someone within the organization reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. That someone, according to a Tuesday evening report by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was tight end Eric Ebron.

TE Eric Ebron played in Sunday's playoff loss after missing the regular-season finale in Cleveland because he was on the Reserve/Covid-19 list as a close contact. He tested positive on Monday, forcing the Steelers to close their South Side facility to players and coaches. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 13, 2021

Ebron, who registered seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers Sunday night home Super wild Card game loss to the Cleveland Browns, had previously missed the team’s Week 17 game due to him being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact individual of cornerback Joe Haden, who had tested positive for the virus a week ago Saturday. Outside linebacker Cassius Marsh also missed that week 17 game against the Browns as a close contact of Haden’s as well.

Not that matters now in the grand scheme of things, but had the Steelers beaten the Browns Sunday night, Ebron would have been forced to miss the Steelers next playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Here’s to hoping that Ebron quickly recovers.

In his first season with the Steelers, Ebron, who signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Steelers in March, registered 56 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns. The North Carolina product and former first-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions is now scheduled to earn $6 million in 2021 with $500,000 of that being due in March as a roster bonus.