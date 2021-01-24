Report: Lions To Retain Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley

While Sunday is Conference Championship Sunday, there is some news to pass along concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and particularly related to their coaching staff vacancies.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit free Press on Sunday morning, the Detroit Lions will be retaining offensive line coach Hank Fraley this offseason. Fraley reportedly interviewed recently to be the Steelers new offensive line coach after the team chose not to renew the contract of Shaun Sarrett ten days ago.

Some good news for Lions fans still coming to grips with the news Matthew Stafford likely will be playing elsewhere in 2021: Respected OL coach Hank Fraley will be back with the team, and Dave Fipp could be joining him as ST coach now that the Eagles are letting him interview. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 24, 2021

Haley, a Robert Morris University product, reportedly interviewed with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to be the team’s new offensive line coach on Thursday.

The Steelers reportedly would like to hire a new offensive line coach before deciding who their new offensive coordinator will be. The team, however, has three known candidates to be in the running to be the new offensive coordinator and they are current quarterbacks coach Matt Canada, veteran NFL coach Hue Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton. Canada, however, is still deemed the favorite to get the job entering the weekend.

With Fraley now reportedly no longer a candidate to become the Steelers new offensive line coach, it will now be interesting to see the name or names of other candidates to emerge in the coming days. The annual Senior Bowl week is now about to begin and the Steelers might conduct some coaching staff interviews while in Mobile, AL for that pre-draft event.