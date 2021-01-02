Report: Joe Haden Tests Positive For COVID, Likely To Miss First Round Of Playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers’ CB Joe Haden has tested positive for COVID, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. That all but guarantees he will miss the first round of the playoffs.

Joe Haden has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play tomorrow, source told @DanGrazianoESPN. Updated COVID-19 protocols mandate a player who tests positive must isolate for min of 10 days, even if asymptomatic — meaning Haden will likely be out for first round of playoffs https://t.co/aY3uJVvZhK — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 2, 2021

NFL protocol mandates players who test positive must be out for at least ten days. The playoffs are in 7-8 days, meaning Haden won’t get cleared in time. The earliest he could be back for is the Divisional Round should the Steelers advance.

Cameron Sutton is likely to start in Haden’s place as the team’s left cornerback.

It’s unclear if any other Steelers have or will test positive. Or if any players will be headed to the Reserve/COVID list for being close contacts. Any of the latter would be ruled out of tomorrow’s game, though they’d have enough time to get cleared for the postseason.

Haden has appeared in just one playoff game throughout his 11 year career.

Our original story is below.

Saturday morning, Joe Haden sent out a pair of ominous-looking tweets. Now, we have some clarification of what he was referring to. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haden has been flagged due to a “COVID situation,” though the specifics are unclear.

Steelers corner Joe Haden has been flagged for a Covid-19 situation, and though not finalized, the Steelers are planning to play without him vs. Cleveland, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 2, 2021

Here’s what Haden tweeted out earlier today.

🤬 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 2, 2021

I’m so pissed and sad at the same time….. stay safe out here — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 2, 2021

Obviously, there’s still plenty to be reported. What does Haden being “flagged” mean? Is this a close-contact situation or is this a positive (or inconclusive) test?

Regardless, it sounds like Haden is going to sit out of tomorrow’s finale against the Browns. He was unlikely to play a full number of snaps anyway with the Steelers having the CB depth to rest a veteran guy like Haden. But his situation for next weekend’s Wild Card weekend is certainly worth monitoring. If Haden tested positive for the virus, he almost surely won’t be eligible to play in the first round of the playoffs. It’s the same situation Browns’ CB Denzel Ward is facing should Cleveland make the postseason.

Haden will end his 2020 regular season appearing in 14 games, recording 52 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-six against the Baltimore Ravens.

There will have to be more updates to Haden’s situation in the coming hours. We’ll keep you posted.