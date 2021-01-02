Fowler: Steelers Plan On Playing Sunday Without Joe Haden Due To ‘COVID Situation’

Saturday morning, Joe Haden sent out a pair of ominous-looking tweets. Now, we have some clarification of what he was referring to. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haden has been flagged due to a “COVID situation,” though the specifics are unclear.

Steelers corner Joe Haden has been flagged for a Covid-19 situation, and though not finalized, the Steelers are planning to play without him vs. Cleveland, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 2, 2021

Here’s what Haden tweeted out earlier today.

🤬 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 2, 2021

I’m so pissed and sad at the same time….. stay safe out here — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 2, 2021

Obviously, there’s still plenty to be reported. What does Haden being “flagged” mean? Is this a close-contact situation or is this a positive (or inconclusive) test?

Regardless, it sounds like Haden is going to sit out of tomorrow’s finale against the Browns. He was unlikely to play a full number of snaps anyway with the Steelers having the CB depth to rest a veteran guy like Haden. But his situation for next weekend’s Wild Card weekend is certainly worth monitoring. If Haden tested positive for the virus, he almost surely won’t be eligible to play in the first round of the playoffs. It’s the same situation Browns’ CB Denzel Ward is facing should Cleveland make the postseason.

Haden will end his 2020 regular season appearing in 14 games, recording 52 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-six against the Baltimore Ravens.

There will have to be more updates to Haden’s situation in the coming hours. We’ll keep you posted.