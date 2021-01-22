Ravens Sign Former Steelers WR Deon Cain To Reserve/Future Contract

After spending most of the 2020 season on the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Deon Cain will now seemingly spend all the upcoming offseason on the roster of the Baltimore Ravens.

We have signed WR Deon Cain to a Reserve/Future contract. 📰: https://t.co/99kOdShE85 pic.twitter.com/qwrA5YFFlA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2021

Cain, who was not signed by the Steelers to Reserve/Future contract after the 2020 season ended, signed one with the Ravens on Friday, according to reports.

Cain, who was elevated from the Steelers practice squad for two games during the 2020 season, played all of 10 offensive snaps in total. Both times he was elevated from the practice squad he quickly reverted back to it the day after games he was active for.

During the 2019 season, Cain, who was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Clemson, was signed from their practice squad by the Steelers that November. In the six games he played in with the Steelers in 2019, Cain caught five passes for 72 yards and played all of 70 offensive snaps in those contests.

Cain was one of five Steelers practice squad players who has their contracts expire this past week. The other four players on that list were quarterback Devlin Hodges, running back Wendell Smallwood, kicker Matthew Wright, and tight end Charles Jones. Jones, however, was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers on Thursday.